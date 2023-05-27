Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $296.21 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $296.21 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.12 or 0.06851672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05079551 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,959,311.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

