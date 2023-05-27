Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $295.00 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $295.00 million and $11.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

