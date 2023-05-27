Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance
OVTZ stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212. Oculus VisionTech has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
