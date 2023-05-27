Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance

OVTZ stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212. Oculus VisionTech has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc is a cloud-native development-stage technology company, which engages in providing cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions. It also provides software tools for continual enablement of data privacy and data protection for individuals and organizations. The company was founded by Anton Johnann Drescher on April 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

