Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 1,495,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

