OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte



OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

