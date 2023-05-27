ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $57.30 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

