Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 6.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.63% of Chubb worth $577,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $190.09. 2,618,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,232. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

