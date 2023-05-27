Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.93. 3,081,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,543. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.48 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

