Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.10 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

