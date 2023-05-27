Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

LHX traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,780. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.51 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.