Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.49 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 545.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $170.86. 373,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

