Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,227. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.