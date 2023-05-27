Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 463,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 779,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.