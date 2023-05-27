Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,916 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.10. 2,287,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

