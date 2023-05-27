Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.61. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 1,416,384 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.