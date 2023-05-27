Ordinals (ORDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.59 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $7.93 or 0.00029706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $166.59 million and $32.78 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.85441017 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $49,769,038.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

