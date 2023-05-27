Ordinals Price Reaches $7.91 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $166.11 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00029550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.01530313 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $31,670,188.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

