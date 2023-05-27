O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,001,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $923.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $851.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

