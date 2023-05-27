Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 0.2 %

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Shares of SEED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 26,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

