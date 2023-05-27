Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.