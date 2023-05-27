Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.94.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
