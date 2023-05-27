Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.3 %

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

