Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 6,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,202. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
Osiris Acquisition Company Profile
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
