Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 115,797 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.