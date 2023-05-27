PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $7.11 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 165,035 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 729,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 327,284 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

