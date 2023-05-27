Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

PANW traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $211.70. 6,408,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $178.24. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $217.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

