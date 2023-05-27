Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE PARR opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

