Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.
Par Pacific Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE PARR opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Insider Activity
In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Par Pacific
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
