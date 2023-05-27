Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.35

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $15.69. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 21,533 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $178,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.