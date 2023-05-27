Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

