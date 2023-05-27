PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

