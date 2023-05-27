Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Mark S. Ordan Sells 33,000 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MD opened at $13.36 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth $12,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 306,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

