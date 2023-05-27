Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dowlais Group (LON:DWL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.00. Dowlais Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.84).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dowlais Group

In related news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith bought 81,284 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,166.48 ($123,341.39). In related news, insider Philip Harrison purchased 23,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($37,010.26). Also, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith purchased 81,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,166.48 ($123,341.39). Insiders bought 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

