Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for 13.8% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned about 31.85% of Howard Hughes worth $1,214,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 233,513 shares of company stock worth $17,383,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 167,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

