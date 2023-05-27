Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

