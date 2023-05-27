Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

