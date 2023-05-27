Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.97. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

