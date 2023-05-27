Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

