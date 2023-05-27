Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Price Performance

Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 153,972,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,017,940. Philux Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Philux Global Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers, acquisitions advisory, and consulting services, real estate and hospitality development, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, technology, healthcare, private equity, and special situations. The company was founded on June 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

