Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $207.93 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

