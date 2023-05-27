Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,525,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKBEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

BKBEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 14,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pipestone Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

