Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 259,508 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pixelworks Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.