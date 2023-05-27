Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 259,508 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.