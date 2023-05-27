Pocket Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.83 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and $179,665.27 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

