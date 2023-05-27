Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $146.99 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $146.99 million and approximately $681,867.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16884559 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $397,506.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

