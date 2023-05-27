Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,181 shares of company stock worth $2,763,358 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

