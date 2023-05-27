Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Insider Sells £199,687.14 in Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 3,328,119 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £199,687.14 ($248,367.09).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

LON PRD opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.30 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

