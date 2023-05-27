Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 3.8%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.90. 57,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 90,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.61.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

