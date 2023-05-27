Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

