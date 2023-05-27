Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.69. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,621,916 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

