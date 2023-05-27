Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.69. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,621,916 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.
