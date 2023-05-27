ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Head-To-Head Survey

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $21.46 million 3.74 -$7.14 million N/A N/A iCAD $26.20 million 1.24 -$13.66 million ($0.54) -2.37

ProSomnus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04% iCAD -53.01% -37.50% -25.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProSomnus and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProSomnus currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 204.69%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than ProSomnus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats ProSomnus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

