Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.73.

NYSE PB opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

