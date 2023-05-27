Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 268,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,092. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.