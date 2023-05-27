Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 268,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,092. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Psykey
