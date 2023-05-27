PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PTC stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,172,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $2,475,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 590,190 shares of company stock valued at $75,049,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

